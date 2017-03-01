Rhyl Journal reunite couple with wedding video and lost friends after 20 years

A COUPLE who thought they would never clap eyes on their wedding video again after not seeing it for 20 years had the “surprise of their life” after spying an appeal in the Journal.



Sharon and Steve Colclough, of Rhyl, were married in the Dominican Republic in September 1997. The couple made friends with Tim King and his partner Diane Broadbent, both of Manchester, whilst out in the Caribbean and the pair ended up being witnesses at their wedding.



On their return, the four friends met up and Tim and Diane borrowed the wedding tape so they could make a copy – but the foursome lost touch and Tim and Diane never had the chance to return the footage after Sharon and Steve moved house. Last month – Tim approached the Journal, asking for help in tracing the couple – despite being unsure of their surname - and fortunately, Sharon spied the article online and had hundreds of notifications after being tagged by readers on Facebook.





Sharon said: “I spied the post online (promoting the story on Facebook) and I had lots of notifications from friends and work colleagues – I was amazed. I never thought we would see the video again.



”The holiday was fabulous. It was our first visit to the Caribbean. In those days we didn't have much money so we went on our own with no friends or family. Five days in to the holiday, we hadn't spoke to anyone and we needed witnesses to our wedding so my then husband-to-be asked the first couple we saw round the pool if the were doing anything on the September 22 in the afternoon. Tim was that man .



”Tim and his partner were a bit taken back but they said yes. Both were worried they had nothing to wear and both wore shorts and t-shirt to the wedding.



”Part of the wedding package was 10 photos and for £25 and we could have a video. We decided to spend the last of our money on the video and on getting back to Rhyl. We only saw it once. We kept in touch by phone and Tim and his partner came to Rhyl to visit. They asked if they could take the video to show they family. In the meantime, we moved house and didn't take our old number with us and we lost their number.



”Upon seeing the article, my daughter emailed Tim and he gave me his mobile. I spoke to him and we going down for a reunion on Saturday,” Sharon added.



Tim said: “I am made up. They are coming down on Saturday and staying over. It is absolutely brilliant the result and it is all thanks to the Journal for putting the appeal in the paper.



”Sharon’s Facebook crashed as she was getting so many notifications after the article was published. When I spoke to Sharon on the phone, she was crying. It is so brilliant – we are going to get a new photo, the four of us together.”



Sharon said: ”It is amazing as Tim and Diane come to Robin Hood camp every year – just five minutes away from us. Nothing good usually happens but this was a fantastic surprise and when we saw people tagging us with the article, we felt like most wanted in Rhyl.”