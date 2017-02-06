 ad

North Wales Police to use drones to tackle crime

Published date: 06 February 2017 |
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
Photo: DCC Gareth Pritchard/Twitter 

DRONES are to take to the skies to help in the fight against crime.

From Spring, North Wales Police will use drones – more formally known as unmanned aerial vehicles or remotely piloted aircraft – to carry out tasks such as searching for missing people, managing crime and collision scenes aswell as critical events, flooding and firearm operations.

The equipment will also include thermal imaging – this will increase the capability to find people or objects at night.

Gareth Pritchard, Deputy Chief Constable for North Wales Police, said: “North Wales Police will develop the use of drones for policing operations and include thermal imaging capability. Deployment in late Spring.

”Operational use will include search for missing persons, crime/collision scenes, public order, events, flooding and firearms operations.

”Drones provide good value for money and replace helicopters in certain cases.”

A total of 15 officers will be trained to ensure compliance to Civil Aviation Authority regulations.

