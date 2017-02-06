North Wales Police to use drones to tackle crime

DRONES are to take to the skies to help in the fight against crime.



From Spring, North Wales Police will use drones – more formally known as unmanned aerial vehicles or remotely piloted aircraft – to carry out tasks such as searching for missing people, managing crime and collision scenes aswell as critical events, flooding and firearm operations.



The equipment will also include thermal imaging – this will increase the capability to find people or objects at night.



Gareth Pritchard, Deputy Chief Constable for North Wales Police, said: “North Wales Police will develop the use of drones for policing operations and include thermal imaging capability. Deployment in late Spring.



”Operational use will include search for missing persons, crime/collision scenes, public order, events, flooding and firearms operations.



”Drones provide good value for money and replace helicopters in certain cases.”



A total of 15 officers will be trained to ensure compliance to Civil Aviation Authority regulations.