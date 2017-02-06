Bodelwyddan dog lover in running for prestigious award at Crufts

A RHYL dog lover is in the running for a prestigious award at Crufts.



Laura Bethan Williams, of Bodelwyddan, is one of five inspirational Young Kennel Club (YKC) members nominated for the Shaun McAlpine Outstanding Young Person award, which celebrates the hard-working and selfless actions of young canine fans.



The 23-year-old – this year’s winner of the Champion Volunteer of the Year prize – volunteers for more than 20 hours a week at various dog charities, while balancing her career as a primary school supply teacher. Laura also volunteers as an instructor at Good Companions Dog Training Club and runs her own classes at Top Dog School.



Laura recently took her volunteering to the next level and raised more than £7,000 to visit Madagascar to help develop habitats for animals in the rainforests.



”I couldn’t be more thrilled to have been recognised in this way,” she said.



“I feel so honoured to have been nominated for the award and to hear I have been shortlisted to the finals at Crufts has left me speechless. I love volunteering and it has been a big part of my life from a young age. I wouldn't have my life any other way.”



On Sunday, March 12, Laura will join fellow finalists and head to Birmingham’s NEC Arena for the world’s largest dog show, with a prize fund of up to £750 on offer to the winner. The recipient of the prize will be decided via an online vote open to all on Facebook, with all finalists set to receive an exclusive YKC ambassador’s badge and award.



Gerald King, YKC chairman, added: “Congratulations to our finalists – they are a credit to their generation and their stories really highlight the difference a dog can make in a person’s life or vice versa.



“Each year we receive incredible entries for young people and everyone who received a nomination should be proud of the work they have achieved.”