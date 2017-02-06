Sex attacker who went on the run after assaulting 16-year-old girl on train is jailed

Police have warned offenders that they will track them down anywhere in the country after the jailing of a man who went on the run.

British Transport Police said the jailing of 33-year-old Peter Wilcock, who sexually assaulted a teenager on a train between Prestatyn and Shotton, should serve as a warning to others.

Wilcock, who was jailed for 10 months last week, went into hiding and told police to come and find him – so that is what they did.

He was arrested five months after committing the offence.

Speaking after sentencing, investigating officer PC Rob Thomas said: “Wilcock took advantage of a vulnerable 16-year-old girl, even though she made it clear she wanted nothing to do with him.

“He thought that by moving around the country he could avoid being brought to justice.

“He was wrong, and is now serving a prison sentence for his actions.”

Appearing at Mold Crown Court on January 30, Wilcock, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment and handed a 10-year Sexual Offenders Notification Order.

Wilcock first targeted his victim as she waited for her train at Prestatyn railway station on February 22, 2016.

After telling her she was good looking and asking whether she had a boyfriend, he then followed her onto the train and sat next to her – despite the fact the carriage was empty.

Then, over the course of a traumatic 20-minute journey, he subjected her to a prolonged attack, including repeatedly forcing her to kiss him and touching her inappropriately on her leg and chest. He also told her on several occasions “you’re coming with me”.

In trying to track down and arrest Wilcock, officers managed to get hold of him on the phone but he wasn’t willing to co-operate and told them “you will have to find me”.

After a five-month game of cat and mouse, he was arrested in Bedfordshire on August 3, 2016 and subsequently charged.

PC Thomas added: “This should serve as a stark warning to other offenders that moving around the country to avoid detection is futile.

“We will find you and we will bring you before the courts.

“I’d like to commend the victim for having the courage to report what was clearly a harrowing ordeal.

“No-one should be subjected to unwelcome sexual behaviour on the rail network, or anywhere.

“We treat all offences of this nature extremely seriously and encourage anyone who has been a victim, or sees someone acting inappropriately, to get in touch immediately.

“We will listen and we will work tirelessly to bring the offender to justice.”