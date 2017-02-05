HUNDREDS of people headed to Colwyn Bay at the weekend for the annual burlesque and cabaret festival.

The two-day event at Theatr Colwyn saw around 150 people take part in various workshops and turn out to watch the shows which were exploring the idea of dreams, nightmares and fantasies.

The new addition to this year North Wales Burlesque and Cabaret Festival (NWBCF) was a masterclass led by burlesque practitioner Sapphire Rox, who helped people to learn about the burlesque and cabaret industry and how to succeed.

Kimberley Edmunds, co-organiser of the festival said: “We had an amazing audience and everyone had a fabulous time. We have made loads of new friends who are now part of the NWBCF family. We have already started planning 2018.”

This year saw the return of the beginners burlesque class and Fanny di Favola and Bobbie Dazzler. Winnie Pelteez grabbed Gold in the 2017 Seren yn Codi competition.

“People said the shows were fantastic and the best they’ve ever seen, the workshops got amazing feedback and the theatre staff said the shows were two of the best they’ve had there,” added Kimberley.

”People also commended the quality of performers and the amount of acts we had travel from Europe to be involved.”

To keep updated on the North Wales Burlesque and Cabaret festival 2018 visit the website at www.northwalesburlesque.com.