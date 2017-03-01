Tributes paid to "well-loved member" of the Rhyl Lifeboat family

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former station mechanic and lifeboat operations manager.



Ray Coltman, aged 79, was described as a “much loved” member of the Rhyl Lifeboat family. He died on the weekend of January 28 at Walton hospital in Liverpool.



Ray had served as a station mechanic on the lifeboat at Rhyl since 1977. He was made lifeboat operations manager on his retirement in 2003.



On reaching retirement – age 70 for station managers – Ray was given the role of Boathouse manager, which he remained in until his death.



Ray was a widower; his wife Rona died many years ago. He had daughter Jane and grandchildren Luke and Tamsin.



Martin Jones, Rhyl's present coxswain and mechanic, said: 'I am deeply saddened by Ray's passing, and am forever indebted to him for teaching me the ropes and guiding me to eventually take over his role as mechanic on the lifeboat.”



Ray's funeral will be held at St Thomas' church, Rhyl, at 1.30pm on Thursday, February 16. A committal at the New St Asaph crematorium will follow the service at 3pm.



It is expected that the crew will bear Ray on the inshore lifeboat to the church. Flags at Rhyl RNLI station and the RNLI memorial at the top of High Street have stood at half-mast as a sign of respect for Ray.