Bodelwyddan-born Jade Jones to swap the ring for ski slopes in Austria

BODELWYDDAN born Jade Jones is to star in the television show The Jump.



The Jump – a series which follows 14 celebrities as they try to master various winter sports – returns to Channel 4 on Sunday.

Jade, two time Olympic Taekwondo champion, is taking part alongside Olympian and Tour De France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins, Welsh Rugby International player Gareth Thomas, England Rugby Captain Jason Robinson, footballer Robbie Fowler, former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, comedian Mark Dolan, double silver Olympic medal winning gymnast Louis Smith, double gold Paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox, Irish TV presenter, radio DJ and model Vogue Williams, star of TOWIE Lydia Bright, reality TV star Josie Gibson, TV presenter and journalist Emma Parker-Bowles and Caprice Bourret, entrepreneur and top model.



Jade, aged 23, said: “It’s a buzz to try something new. I’ve done Taekwondo for so many years now, I needed a break to do something different otherwise I don’t think I would enjoy the next four years of training for Tokyo.



”I thought about doing this for weeks because I could get injured. But I don't think you can live your life like that, you could cross over the road and get hit by a bus, you never know what’s around the corner. I thought I would regret it more if I didn’t do this show. I’m 23 at the end of the day, I want to enjoy my life.”