Man and woman charged over Old Colwyn murder

A MAN and a woman have been charged with assisting the person accused of murdering David James Kingsbury.

Stephen Cody and Susannah Buckley from of Old Colwyn were charged with assisting an offender in the murder of Mr Kingsbury on January 5. The 35-year-old died from a single stab wound during a disturbance in the Bryn Heulog area.

30-year-old Dean Joseph Cody from Old Colwyn has been charged with the murder of Mr Kingsbury and appeared at Mold Crown Court on January 13. Colin David Lyness, 30, and Thomas Charles Revatto, 50, both from the Old Colwyn area, have also been charged with assisting an offender.

The family of Mr Kingsbury paid tribute to their "loving, affectionate son, brother and uncle with a good heart."

In a tribute, Mr Kingsbury's family said: “We all loved him to bits and will miss his happy, easy going nature, his infectious smile and sense of humour.”