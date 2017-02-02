Rhyl music club "wowed" by trio's spectacular performance

A TALENTED family of musicians “wowed” audiences during Rhyl Music Club’s concert.



The Kanneh-Mason trio, consisting of three siblings – 17-year-old Sheku (winner of the BBC Young Musician of the year 2016 award), 19-year-old Braimah and 20-year-old Isata – received a “thunderous” applause after their performance at Rhyl Town Hall on January 25.



The trio have found fame performing at international music festivals and concert venues all over the UK and in the United States.



The event was hosted by Rhyl Music Club; it was the club’s eighth concert in their 70th season.



Sheku studies cello at The Junior Royal Academy of Music and holds the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) scholarship. He also has Grade eight distinction on Piano and he achieved Grade 8 Distinction on the cello at age nine. Braimah holds a scholarship to The Royal Academy of Music and Isata is an undergraduate at The Royal Academy of Music, having been awarded the prestigious Sir Elton John Scholarship.



Rufus Adams, of the Rhyl Music Club, said: “What a remarkable family. There are six children in total and they are all exceptionally gifted.



”They already have a brilliant international career. Rhyl Music Club was very proud to have them and grateful that they came to Rhyl. They received a thunderous applause. They played from 7.30pm until about 8.15pm and then again until well past 9pm. They played as a trio and performed individual pieces aswell, including Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor which was astonishing.



”It was a very very special event.”