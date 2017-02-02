Rhyl performance of Mrs Brown's Boys now sold out

TICKETS for three eagerly awaited performances of award winning comedy series Mrs Brown's Boys at Rhyl Pavilion Theatre have sold out.

The hit comedy series recently voted Best British Sitcom of the 21st century by readers of the Radio Times will begin its latest live tour entitled “Good Mourning Mrs. Brown” with three warm-up shows at Rhyl Pavilion.

The shows, taking place on Thursday March 23, March 24 and March 25, serving as curtain raisers to the production's 2017 UK Arena tour, are now sold out.

‘Good Mourning Mrs. Brown’ is part of the hilarious series written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll.

In this hilarious show in which Brendan has received some of the best reviews of his career, we see Agnes Brown planning Grandad’s funeral.

The only problem is Grandad is not dead.

What could go wrong?