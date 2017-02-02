Artistic solar scheme installed by St Asaph company at Bodnant hailed as "one of world's best"

A SOLAR installation has been hailed as one of the world’s best – along with projects at an international airport in India and in the Sahara Desert.



The 175-panel array was installed by St Asaph-based Carbon Zero Renewables at the National Trust's Bodnant Garden.



Panels were arranged to fit the contours of a rocky outcrop above the spill over car park at the visitor attraction. The array generates 50 kilowatts which is used to provide energy for the Pavilion tearoom at the bottom of the main car park and two electric car charging points.



The work has been included in a global top five list of internationally-renowned solar projects, compiled by green energy experts Geo. Other finalists include:



The world's largest floating solar farm at the Queen Elizabeth Reservoir in London; Cochin International Airport in Kerala, India, which produces all its own energy via a 12 MW solar plant built over the cargo terminal; The Sahara Forest Project which harnesses solar power to provide fresh water, food and green job and a solar farm using 48,000 panels providing power to Walt Disney World in Florida.



The Bodnant Garden initiative is part of the National Trust's drive to reduce their overall energy use by 20 per cent by 2020 and to use renewable technologies to reduce the Trust’s use of carbon based fuels by at least 50 per cent.



Paul Southall, National Trust environmental adviser, paid tribute to the role of his colleague Alexander Turrell in helping to design the array and managing the project.



Mr Southall said: "What we’ve done here is utilised a space that can’t be used for anything else because it’s a rocky outcrop. In pure practical terms we don’t lose any parking spaces and we have also created another reason for people to come here.



“The way the solar panels snake around the landscape is brilliant.”



Gareth Jones, Carbon Zero boss, added: “It’s a real flagship project for us and it’s great that it’s working in partnership with a prestigious organisation like the National Trust.



"It was a really tricky job and I don’t think there are many companies in the UK that probably could have pulled it off - my background in civil engineering and my skills are in the solar sector were crucial. The response has been phenomenal and people are loving the fact that you can be different with solar.”

