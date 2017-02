NORTH Wales Police are appealing for information after a woman from Bodelwyddan has gone missing.

23-year-old Sarah Ridgeway is missing from the Bodelwyddan area. Sarah is described as having long brown hair, glasses, 5ft8 in height and wearing leggings, brown boots and a brown cardigan.

Anyone who may have seen Sarah or may have information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 17331.