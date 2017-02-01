Quarry quarrel over proposed housing development in Old Colwyn

FEARS have been raised that a new housing development could put a "terrible strain” on a road serving a housing estate and be a "blow" to the community.

Renew Land Development and Cartrefi Conwy intend to submit a planning application to Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC) for a development of an as yet undisclosed number of homes on Plas Gwilym Quarry land on Llysfaen Road which will see the removal of Craig Road in Old Colwyn.

While CCBC's planning department said it was yet to receive a formal planning application a consultation is currently being held to allow residents to have their say.

The Pioneer reported in 2015, that a previous application for the same site - a mix of 51 open-market homes and 33 affordable homes - was withdrawn.

Cllr Cheryl Carlisle said: “The introduction of extra people with their cars and the day to day traffic on Craig Road housing estate will create a terrible strain on the road. The most troubling issue for residents is Craig Road which they want to completely remove on these new plans.

“There is no bus service on Llysfaen Road at the moment because of the narrow lanes and the traffic surveys that the company have provided are outdated.”

This development announcement follows the recent news of the closure of Rashmi Surgery on Wynn Avenue this July 31, affecting 1,200 patients.

Cllr Carlisle added: “The closure of Rashmi surgery is also an added concern for residents and understandably people are extremely concerned about this new proposal for houses with all these issues taken into account.

“This would be a big loss as an employment site. The quarry site has provided employment in one form or another for local people since records began, and is still providing jobs now. This would be a real blow to the workforce of Old Colwyn if it were to be permanent.”

Mark Sillitoe, a resident on nearby Peulwys Lane, said: “I am not against development we have to develop and have to build homes but I think residents here have concerns about access to the site.

"There have been several accidents on this road recently. Trees and walls have been damaged by the large vehicles that already come up the road.”

Cllr Brian Cossey said: “I agree with Cheryl, the residents want their concerns listened to by the developer and they are of the opinion that this isn’t the case.

“They rightly only see the downside to this development.”

A meeting will take place at 6pm on Thursday, February 2 at Penmaenrhos school to discuss the plans.

Anyone wanting to view the plans can go to Colwyn Bay Library.