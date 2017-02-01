Tributes paid to "hard-working" former councillor and three-times Rhuddlan mayor

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “hardworking” three-times mayor who was well loved by the Rhuddlan community.



John Trevor Jones, better known as Charlie, died at Plas Derwen Nursing Home aged 74 on January 23. The former councillor, who had been suffering with dementia, served as the mayor of Rhuddlan in 1994, 2004 and 2011.



Charlie, who was married to Mary and had four children – Shayne, John Paul, Mandy and Nicky - was born in Bodfari and moved to Rhuddlan in 1977. He served as Rhuddlan Town FC Chairman for more than 30 years, held the role of environmental agency supervisor for 21 years and was involved in the Towyn floods.



The “devoted” granddad, who had eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, worked in Pengwern College for 15 years in maintenance and took students to Geneva, Switzerland, to represent Wales in disabled football.



Charlie's wife Mary – who married Charlie in 1962 after meeting in a St Asaph chip shop – said: “He was very proud to be a councillor for his beloved Rhuddlan and helped so many people.



”He was helpful, hardworking and always up for a laugh. He was a grass track rally driver and loved his involvement in Rhuddlan Town Football.”



Charlie’s funeral will be held on Friday (February 3) at St Mary’s Parish Church, Rhuddlan, at 12pm. A private committal at St Asaph Crematorium will follow the service.



The family have requested donations in lieu of flowers towards Dementia UK.