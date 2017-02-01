Dewi Sant pupil raises money for Cancer Reseach in memory of his taid

A YOUNG boy has been raising money for Cancer Research UK in honour of his grandfather.

Seven-year-old football fan Freddie Foulkes, who attends Ysgol Dewi Sant in Rhyl, arranged a dads v dads football match, as well as lads v lads and mums v mums fixtures to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Freddie was determined to help Cancer Research after his grandad, Dave Foulkes, died on New Year’s Eve after suffering with oesophageal cancer.

Freddie’s mum, Lisa, said: “Fred doted on his taid.

“If he ever received a certificate or scored a goal, got man-of-the-match in footy, he’d ring taid – he would often have sleepovers with taid.”

His mum told how in January last year Freddie saw a young girl on TV with cancer and wanted to know how people could help to make her better.

He decided to raise money for Cancer Research UK by giving up sweets for a month with his cousin Elvie, 11, who also attends Ysgol Dewi Sant. They raised £258.

Lisa added: “Then, in October my dad was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer and Freddie said he wanted to raise more money. He said it was too painful to give up sweets again so wanted to do something football related.

“His football team manager, Mark Blench, helped us arrange the practicalities such as goals, bibs etc and all the footy parents agreed to help and support – as did Fred’s big brother Jamie and our friends and families.

“We had 38 footy players in total and quite a few friends and family came to cheer us on.

”One made cakes to sell at the match and following the games, the Ffordd Derwen [pub] allowed us to use there for our presentations and for food.

“The Pavilion Theatre had also donated two tickets for us to raffle.”

To date Freddie, has raised £911 through his matches, with the raffle, sweet abstinence and cake sale, bringing his fundraising efforts to a total of £1,169.

Lisa added: “We are so proud of him. He’s so thoughtful and determined.

“We are also overwhelmed and so grateful for the support from absolutely everyone.

“My dad was so proud of him and was so looking forward to coming to watch the games but sadly died on New Year’s Eve.

“Fred intends to complete a triathlon in the summer to raise more money for Cancer Research.”