 ad

Dyserth rock star Mike Peters ready for Isle of Wight festival

Published date: 01 February 2017 |
Published by: Stephanie Price 
Read more articles by Stephanie Price  Email reporter

 

MIKE Peters’ band The Alarm has been announced to play Isle of Wight festival this year.

The band, fronted by rock legend Peters, who lives in Dyserth, will be joining a number of huge names on the line-up for 2017 including Rod Stewart, Run DMC, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Kaiser Chiefs, Texas, The Sherlocks, The Undertones, Arcade Fire, David Guetta and Llandudno’s own Catfish and the Bottlemen – along with many more.

A statement on The Alarm’s website reads: “We are delighted to announce that Mike Peters and The Alarm have been added to the Isle of Wight Festival, 2017.”

Isle of Wight Festival 2017 will take place from June 8 to June 11. For more information or to buy tickets visit online at www.isleofwightfestival.com.
 

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts