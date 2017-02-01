A MINOR traffic incident led to a mother, travelling with a baby in her car, being followed home and attacked.



The road rage incident developed following a minor incident at Dyserth where victim Sophie Wier simply lifted her hands up in frustration when a car came towards her, overtaking parked cars outside a shop, forcing her to brake.



But the driver Mike Thompson turned his car around and followed Miss Wier and he and his passenger Saffron Ellis-Bestman were alleged to have made threatening gestures as they travelled very close behind her.



Miss Wier was absolutely petrified and when she drove to her parents’ home at Marian, Trelawnyd, she sounded her horn to alert her father because she feared getting out.



Mr Thompson denied travelling close behind claiming there were two or three vehicles between them, and said he had not parked in such a way to block the victim in.



But once at her home Miss Wier was subjected to an attack by the passenger Ellis-Bestman.



Miss Wier was punched to the face, grabbed by the hair and her head was pulled down when she was further struck.



Her father Mr Stuart Weir came out to defend his daughter and he pushed Ellis-Bestman away which caused her to fall into a puddle.



But the defendant got up and put the victim in a head-lock before punching her again, the court was told.



She ended up with a lump the size of a golf ball above her eye together with grazes, scratches and swellings.



Ellis-Bestman, 19, of Troed y Bwlch, Deganwy, who had never been in any trouble before, denied assault and she and her partner claimed she had acted in self defence.



They claimed an item had been thrown at their car at Dyserth and that they simply followed to get her registration number in case their car had been damaged.



But prosecutor Helen Hall said nothing had been thrown and said if they had wanted the victim’s registration number then they could have done so without getting out of their vehicle.



Ellis-Bateman claimed she had feared for her life and said she had been hit about 20 times by the victim and her father.



She had injuries including a fractured bone in her wrist and she had also reported the matter to the police she said.



Defending solicitor Simon Sargent said that it was his client’s case that she had acted in self-defence and that it was the complainant who was the aggressor.



Magistrates rejected the claim, and said the defendant and her partner had given inconsistent evidence.



The victim’s father had done nothing more than defend his daughter who had been followed to her home, they said.



District Judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold, placed her on a 12 month community order with 180 hours unpaid work.



She was ordered to pay £200 compensation with £620 costs and a £85 surcharge.

The judge said that it made no sense whatsoever why anyone should get so wound up over a minor road traffic incident when the victim had the right of way.



Ellis-Bestman had decided to vent her anger on the other driver and caused her significant fear before launching a sustained and repeated assault.



They had deliberately travelled three miles to Trelawnyd where the injuries were inflicted, he said.