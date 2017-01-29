Leach hat-trick highlight of RGC's National Cup success

RGC advanced to the WRU National Cup second round with a convincing 81-7 win over Dunvant at Parc Eirias.

The Gogs racked up no fewer than 13 tries in what was a dominant display throughout, and they will be hoping to continue their positive momentum going this Saturday when they host Merthyr (2.30pm).

The home side did the majority of the scoring in the first period, with former Rydal Penrhos pupils Sam Jones, Danny Cross and player-coach Josh Leach all touching down in the opening stages.

Will Bryan got in on the act with a well worked try soon after, and an impressive forward drive ensured that Rhys Williams crossed the white wash in a rampant spell.

The Eirias faithful were being entertained and the scores racked up with captain Maredydd Francis and Jacob Botica getting tries in what was a scintillating display of rugby from Mark Jones’ men.

The visitors did get on the scoreboard when scrum half Ben Ley took a quick tap to go over, with Aled Lewis kicking the conversion.

This dominant spell did not last long as the Gogs reverted to type, and it was impressive centre Leach who increased their advantage with his second try of the afternoon, with Botica taking them over the 50-point mark with the conversion.

They secured their ninth try just before the break when Tom Hughes scored following good work from Afon Bagshaw, and the same player was on hand to notch a brace shortly after the restart.

Substitute Cam Davies got in on the act with an impressive try soon after, and Leach rounded off a fine individual performance with his hat-trick midway through the half.

Huw Worthington latched on to a Bagshaw kick to touch down late on and complete the rout.