Prestatyn Town hammer Aberystwyth Town in JD Welsh Cup shock

PRESTATYN Town will host big spending Gap Connah’s Quay in the JD Welsh Cup quarter final after producing one of the shocks of the weekend at Aberystwyth Town.

The Huws Gray Alliance leaders continued their relentless form by winning 5-1 at the Welsh Premier League outfit, with James Stead netting a hat-trick in the success.

Neil Gibson’s side made like work of their top flight opponents, and they will look to maintain their unbeaten league record on Saturday when they host Mold Alexandra (2.30pm).

The Seasiders began the game on the front foot and were unfortunate not to go ahead early on when efforts from Michael Parker and Jack Kenny were well saved by home custodian Chris Mullock.

They finally got their reward in bizarre fashion on the half hour mark when Sam Rondon’s back pass deceived Mullock and found its way into an empty net.

Things got even better just before the break when Noah Edwards found the net after 42 minutes following good work from Kenny.

After the break saw the in-form Stead take over proceedings, and the talented playmaker sealed a passage to the next round on 52 minutes when he rounded off a fine team move to finish well.

The rampant visitors added a fourth on 60 minutes when Stead broke the offside trap before curling past Mullock to extend their lead, but the home side reduced the deficit on 66 minutes through Luke Sherbon after a rare period of pressure.

This provoked a strong response from the away side, who rounded off the scoring on 81 minutes when Stead netted his third of the afternoon after more good work from Kenny.

Next on the agenda are an improving Mold side who have recovered well from a disappointing start to the season, and who feature former Town stopper Mike Jones among their ranks.