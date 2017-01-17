FOOTBALLER Ched Evans has received a boost after he was handed a 12-month extension at Chesterfield.

The former Rhyl resident signed with the League One club prior to his rape conviction being overturned, has inked a deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2018.

Evans, who joined the Spireites in the summer, said: "I'm really pleased to have got this sorted out. I want to play well and score as many goals as I can between now and the end of the season to help us get out of the relegation zone."

Chris Turner, Chesterfield's director of football, added: "Ched is a quality player so it's great news for everyone at the club. It was always our intention to trigger the 12-month extension to the contract he agreed in the summer."

Former Chester youth footballer Evans, 28, has scored seven goals in 21 starts so far this season.