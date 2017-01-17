 ad

Ched Evans signs contract extension with Chesterfield FC

Published date: 17 January 2017 |
Published by: Dean Jones
Read more articles by Dean Jones

 

FOOTBALLER Ched Evans has received a boost after he was handed a 12-month extension at Chesterfield.
The former Rhyl resident signed with the League One club prior to his rape conviction being overturned, has inked a deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2018.
Evans, who joined the Spireites in the summer, said: "I'm really pleased to have got this sorted out. I want to play well and score as many goals as I can between now and the end of the season to help us get out of the relegation zone."
Chris Turner, Chesterfield's director of football, added: "Ched is a quality player so it's great news for everyone at the club. It was always our intention to trigger the 12-month extension to the contract he agreed in the summer."
Former Chester youth footballer Evans, 28, has scored seven goals in 21 starts so far this season.

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

 

Related Stories

Featured Businesses

View all adverts