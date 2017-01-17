FOOTBALL: Rhyl deny Llandudno top six berth

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness was full of praise for his side as they finished phase one of the Dafabet Welsh Premier League season with a 2-2 draw at Llandudno.

The Lilywhites produced another improved display to secure a point and ruin Tudno’s chances of a top six finish, and they will look to keep their positive momentum going when they travel to Huws Gray Alliance champions Caernarfon Town in the JD Welsh Cup fourth round a week on Saturday (5.15pm).

McGuinness, said: “I thought we were excellent and dominate two-thirds of the game, so I am disappointed we have not got something more out of it really.

“We had the better of the chances and I thought our midfield were outstanding, and if we had been a bit more clinical in-front of goal then it would have been a different result.

“The lads showed a great togetherness and showed that they are all pulling in the same direction, and if we can continue performing like that throughout the remaining ten games of the season then I think we will have some success, but we have got to keep our levels up.”

The visitors started brightly and took the lead on 15 minutes when former Tudno forward Toby Jones found Alex Jones, who beat his man and slotted past Dave Roberts.

Chances were at a premium for both sides as they looked to control the game from midfield, but the home side found a route back into the contest on 38 minutes when a James Joyce free-kick was met by new signing Jamie Reed, who headed home a leveller.

After the break saw the Lilies regain the advantage on the hour mark when some fine approach play from Toby Jones set up Alex Jones once again, and he duly despatched his second of the afternoon from close range.

This provoked a strong response from the hosts, and they were finally rewarded for their persistence on 84 minutes when Joyce unleashed a ferocious free-kick from long range into the corner to ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.