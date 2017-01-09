FOOTBALL: Runaway leaders Prestatyn Town hit Holywell for six

RUNAWAY leaders Prestatyn Town maintained their nine-point lead at the top with a resounding 6-0 win over Holywell Town.

The free-scoring Seasiders turned in another virtuoso performance to make it 18 games unbeaten in the Huws Gray Alliance this term, and they will look to move one step closer to a top flight return when they travel to struggling Conwy Borough this Saturday (2.30pm).

Despite the eventual result it was the visitors who had the chance to open the scoring on seven minutes when they were awarded a penalty, but Shaun Tuck’s spot kick was saved in fine style by Town stopper Carl Jones.

A host of chances were spurned by the hosts during the first period, but they finally broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Jack Lewis produced a fine header which found the net.

Ben Maher struck the crossbar for the home side shortly after the restart, but their task was made that much easier on 58 minutes when the Wellmen were reduced to ten men after Tuck received his marching orders.

Neil Gibson’s side wasted no time in making their numerical advantage count, and they doubled their lead two minutes after the dismissal thanks to a superb 20-yard effort from the in-form Noah Edwards.

The points were sealed soon after when lively forward Jack Kenny burst clear and finished well, and hotshot Jordan Davies was on hand to head home a fourth on 69 minutes to take his tally to 22nd league goal of the campaign and a 37 partnership for the two goalscorers.

There was still time to rub salt into the visitors’ wounds, and James Stead finished off a fine team move on 75 minutes, before Alec Williams completed the rout with a neat finish on 87.

The Seasiders have now scored 91 goals in 24 games in all competitions this season, and another goal glut is expected at Y Morfa against the Tangerines, who have shipped 50 goals in their 18 league games this season.