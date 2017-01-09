RUGBY: RGC thrash Pontypridd in-front of record Parc Eirias crowd

RGC returned to winning ways with an impressive 47-17 victory over Principality Premiership high-flyers Pontypridd in-front of a record 2,8,14 crowd at Parc Eirias.

The visitors went ahead courtesy of a Lewis Williams penalty, and then Dale Stuckey charged down an Afon Bagshaw kick to cross the whitewash. Williams adding the extras.

This sprung Mark Jones’ side into life and Jacob Botica reduced the deficit with a penalty on 15 minutes, before Andrew Williams levelled on 16 when he scored under the posts after fine approach play from Bagshaw.

The Gogs now had the momentum and they finally gained the advantage for the first time in the contest on 29 minutes when the impressive Bagshaw latched on to a Botica kick and touched down, with Botica despatching the conversion.

The home side extended their lead before the break when more good work from Bagshaw fed Aron Evans to score on 38 minutes, which gave them a 12-point cushion at the interval. RGC scored again on 46 minutes when Tom Hughes finished well. Botica adding a conversion.

Pont found a route back into the game on 53 minutes when Dafydd Lockyner led a superb fast break to find the corner. Williams added the extras.

World Cup referee Nigel Owens the awarded the hosts a penalty which Botica drilled over from 45 yards to extend their advantage, and they scored their fifth try when Evans bagged his brace after good work from substitute and former Rydal Penrhos pupil Efan Jones.

Botica added to his tally with another well-struck penalty on 68 minutes to take them over the 40-point mark, and they rounded off the scoring on 78 through ex-Wales U20 international Danny Cross.