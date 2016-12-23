Star Wars fans flock to Rhyl to see Spencer Wilding as Darth Vader

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the success of Rhyl actor Spencer Wilding at a special Star Wars screening.

Crowds of sci-fi fans, filmgoers and cosplayers descended on Rhyl's Vue Cinema on West Parade last night to cheer on the kickboxer who plays Darth Vader in the latest episode of the franchise Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Flanked by Stormtroopers, Imperial Royal Guards and security, the father of three, dressed in full costume marched down Water Street and met well wishers and VIPs and posed for pictures with fans outside the cinema before attending an exclusive red carpet screening.

He said: "It's fantastic. It's just an amazing turnout. Everyone in the town is part of this.

"I couldn't have done any of this without them."

Rhyl mayor Cllr Sarah Roberts said: "As a Star Wars fan myself it's like a dream come true. It provides a positive image for the town with someone who is successful bringing this type of event to Rhyl cinema. It generates good vibes. It's really brilliant."