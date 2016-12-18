FOOTBALL: Two more sent off for Rhyl in Carmarthen Town defeat

RHYL now face a fight for Dafabet Welsh Premier League survival after a thumping 5-0 defeat at Carmarthen Town.

The Lilywhites lost their third game in a week at The Old Gold in one of their most disappointing performances of the campaign, and they now sit just one point above the drop zone ahead of their trip to improving Bala Town on Boxing Day (2.30pm).

Niall McGuinness’ side began the game on the back foot and went behind on 11 minutes through a Kyle Bassett strike, and things got even worse soon after when Mark Jones doubled their lead on 20.

After the break saw the hosts seal the points on 58 minutes, before the Lilies were reduced to ten men after Chris Durkin was sent off.

This turned the tables in the home side’s favour even further, and they added a fourth on 69 minutes when Declan Carroll found the net following a period of sustained pressure.

Defender Mike Sharples was then given his marching orders for the visitors to make it five players shown red for Rhyl in their previous three games, and the scoring was rounded off in stoppage time when Thomas helped himself to an afternoon on a difficult day at the office for the travelling side.

The defeat, which came on the back of the Lilies’ spirited 2-1 home loss at the hands of all-conquering champions The New Saints, was their eighth loss in nine league contests which has seen them plummet down the standings and miss out on a top six berth.

Next up is a trip to Colin Caton’s Bala side, who come into the game on the back of a convincing 3-0 success over Llandudno.