FAW and clubs reject Welsh Premier League expansion

Published date: 15 December 2016 |
Published by: Gavin Grosvenor
FAW life councillor Phil Jones 

FAW life councillor Phil Pritchard 

FAW councillor Will Lloyd Williams 

FAW councillor Phil Woosnam 

TNS' Mike Harris 

Newtown chairman Elwyn Preece 

THE Football Association of Wales (FAW) council has rejected a motion to increase the Dafabet Welsh Premier to 16 clubs from 2017/18.

The council met in Cwmbran this week where councillors, including Central Wales' elected, co-opted and life members, rejected the proposal.

The FAW rejection follows a club chairman vote which saw the majority of the league's 12 chairmen vote to continue with the current format.

