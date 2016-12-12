FOOTBALL: Prestatyn Town gear up for crunch Caernarfon clash with Guilsfield win

PRESTATYN Town have the chance to move nine points clear at the Huws Gray Alliance summit when they host title rivals Caernarfon Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Seasiders have enjoyed a memorable season on-the-pitch so far, and the unbeaten side continued their relentless pursuit of promotion with a 3-0 success at Guilsfield.

A scrappy first half brought little in the way of chances, with neither side imposing themselves on proceedings thanks to a combination of wayward passing and resolute defending.

The deadlock was finally broken three minutes after the interval when defender Reece Fairhurst continued his fine form in-front of goal with another impressive finish.

Things got even better for the promotion hopefuls midway through the half when Ben Maher struck on 64 minutes to give Neil Gibson’s side a two-goal cushion.

Another three points were sealed on 68 minutes when forward Jack Kenny notched his 11th league goal of the campaign, and the visitors saw out the remainder of the contest in comfortable fashion to secure their 13th win in 15 contests so far this term.

A much sterner test awaits them at the Motion Finance Stadium in the form of Iwan Williams’ double winners, who have recovered from a difficult start to the campaign to become a force to be reckoned with once again.

The Canaries come into the crunch clash on the back of a 3-1 triumph at Buckley Town, where they bounced back from falling a goal behind with goals from Kevin Roberts, top scorer Jamie Breese and midfielder Jay Gibbs, who rejoined the Cofis from Holyhead Hotspur last week.