FOOTBALL: Rhyl boss McGuinness slams officiating after Newtown defeat

RHYL manager Niall McGuinness was highly critical of the officiating after his side suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Newtown.

The Lilywhites finished the game with nine-man in what was a bad-tempered clash throughout, and they will look to get back to winning ways when the Lilies host all-conquering Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints on Wednesday, (7.45pm).

McGuinness said: “There was a little bit of naivety but if it is dealt with at the start then none of this happens really.

“The referee has got to be stronger than the players and he wasn’t today, he failed to take control and it wasn’t a game of football, it was a bit embarrassing.

“Credit to Newtown who battled hard, and we have got to bounce back when we take on TNS this week.”

Chris Hughes’ was rewarded for an impressive start on 22 minutes when an Jason Oswell header was bundled over the line. The Lilies cranked up the pressure for the remainder of the half, with Jones, Carl Lamb and Kristian Pierce all missing good chances throughout the first period.

After the break saw the visitors increase their lead on 58 minutes when Ryan Kershaw doubled their advantage.

Jamie Price was sent off for the away side with half an hour to go after an incident with Rob Hughes, and the home team pressed vigorously for a goal in the next ten minutes before their man advantage was wiped out when Hughes was also shown a red card.

The hosts got back into the game on 80 minutes when Rio Ahmadi linked up with Lamb to head home to set up a nervy end, but they were reduced to nine-men when Zyaac Edwards was given his marching orders on 85.

The points were sealed for the Robins in stoppage time went Andy Jones burst clear and finished well.

In addition to Wednesday’s clash, Rhyl travel to Carmarthen Town on Saturday (2.30pm).