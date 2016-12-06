RUGBY: RGC get back to winning ways with Ebbw Vale rout

A STUNNING first half display helped RGC get back to winning ways as they thrashed Ebbw Vale 51-17 at Parc Eirias.

The Gogs bounced back from a disappointing defeat at Bedwas to convincingly down the Steelmen in another virtuoso display, something that pleased head coach Mark Jones ahead of the break.

He said: “When we have had a few below par performances we have always bounced back, and we knew what was needed today.

“It was a big test and we looked at our speed of game, playing smart and looking to hit Ebbw Vale on the attack. The backs gave us the gain-line breaks and the forwards were able to recycle the ball.

“We can only measure ourselves against ourselves in regards of performance, and the first half we started with real intent.”

“The players a break next week, the coaches have review and then are boys back for mini fitness and skills for couple of weeks and we will work on technique and set piece as we have some difficult games coming up.”

The hosts, who welcomed back former academy product and Rydal Penrhos pupil Sam Jones into the lineup, started strongly and took the lead on 10 minutes when hooker Evan Yardley touched down after good work from Will Bryan, which was converted by Jacob Botica.

The New Zealander extended their lead with a penalty soon after, but a quick break from the visitors resulted in a penalty try.

This provoked a strong response from the home side, with Huw Worthington, Bryan, Aron Evans, Tiaan Loots and skipper Maredydd Francis all crossing the white wash in a blistering spell of attacking rugby in the first period.

Try number seven arrived after the break when Rhys Williams finished off a fine team move to score, and Cross’ penalty as time elapsed ensured they broke the 50-point mark in what was another formidable display.

RGC will next be in action on December 27 when they face a difficult trip to Merthyr.