FOOTBALL: Prestatyn Town seal extra time cup win over Holyhead Hotspur

PRESTATYN Town face a daunting trip to Welsh Premier League side Aberystwyth Town in the JD Welsh Cup fourth round after beating Holyhead Hotspur 2-1 after extra time at the Motion Finance Stadium.

Neil Gibson’s side were made to work hard to advance to the next stage in a hard-fought clash with the Harbourmen, and the Seasiders will look to extend their unbeaten start to the Huws Gray Alliance season to 15 games when they travel to Guilsfield this Saturday (2.30pm).

The home side began the game on the front foot and took the lead after just six minutes when the in-form Damien Ketley produced neat finish past Paul Pritchard.

Jack Kenny and James Stead went close soon after as the hosts looked to increase their lead, while Ketley was denied by a superb last ditch tackle when through on goal shortly after the half hour mark.

Ketley was proving to be a constant threat throughout, and he was unfortunate not to bag a brace when his goalbound header was cleared off the line by Asa Thomas.

They were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal in stoppage time when Alex Jones took advantage of a rare defensive lapse to send the game into extra time.

The tie was settled on 117 minutes when Ben Maher’s superb effort found the net, and despite fierce pressure from the visitors for the remainder of the contest, Town remained resolute to book their place in the next stage of the competition, which they famously won in 2013.