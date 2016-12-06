FOOTBALL: Rhyl set for Caernarfon Town test after Penrhyncoch win

RHYL will travel to Huws Gray Alliance champions Caernarfon Town in the JD Welsh Cup fourth round after hammering Penrhyncoch 6-0 at the Corbett Sports Stadium.

A huge crowd is expected at The Oval for the tie, which pits two North Wales heavyweights against each other in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

Manager Niall McGuinness, said: “It was a good performance and there were some excellent team goal. We hurt them with our passing and we showed just what we are capable of.

“What was most impressive is that we kept the high standard and it was an outstanding all-round team performance.

“The Welsh Cup and surviving in the league is very important this year, and hopefully the lads can go on a bit of a run and it a case of one down, four to go.”

The Lilywhites took an early lead when Rob Hughes latched on to a Carl Lamb flick on to calmly slot home, and they doubled their tally soon after when Zyacc Edwards scored from close range after good work from Alex Jones.

Things got even better on 21 minutes when Lamb added a third, and the impressive Toby Jones struck a final individual effort on 27 to seal a passage to the next round.

The game was marred after a scuffle which resulted in red cards for Alex Jones and Gareth Mansell in the second half, and the drubbing was complete when substitute Rio Ahmadi bagged a brace to put the exclamation point on proceedings.

Jones, said: “The game suited us and came out with a good result.

“When you play well it’s really positive but the most important thing was getting the win and moving into the next round.”

The Lilies will look to take their positive cup form into league action this Saturday when they host Chris Hughes’ Newtown (3pm).