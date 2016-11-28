 ad

RUGBY: Former RGC academy star selected for Wales 7s squad

Published date: 28 November 2016 |
Published by: Dean Jones 
Published by: Dean Jones

 

A FORMER RGC academy star has been called-up to the Wales 7s squad for a prestigious tournament.
Tom Williams, who now plays his trade with Ospreys and Swansea, will be part of the national squad that will compete in the first leg of the 2016/17 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series next weekend in Dubai.
The back attended the Rydal Penrhos Rugby Academy, which is run in partnership with the Gogs, and is one of four new face included in the squad.
A strong Pool A in this year's opening edition of the tournament sees Wales drawn on Friday, December 2 with Argentina, Olympic champions Fiji and Canada (15:31).
Head coach Gareth Williams, said: "We are excited with the 12 players selected for Dubai Williams.
“Our seven available core players are included and their knowledge of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will be invaluable for the four regional players and the one Principality Premiership player joining them.
"There is huge potential in the group, which is very exciting. The challenge is to accelerate their collective cohesion, having had a relatively short space of time together in preparation.
“The match scenarios we've experienced in pre-season against Ireland and England have helped in that regard. It is going to be a fantastic contest in a tough group, but one we are really looking forward to getting stuck into."

