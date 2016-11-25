HUNDREDS turned out for the Christmas light switch on in Rhyl on Thursday.

Crowds began their Christmas festivities with entertainment from local musicians Chasing Shadows, Kevin Simm, winner of the Voice 2016, former JLS bandmember Oritse, X Factor judges houses act Yes Lad, female vocalist Samantha Atkinson, along with costumed street entertainers, stilt walkers, balloon modellers and a magical winter wonderland.

Rhyl Mayor, Cllr Sarah Roberts, who was on hand to switch on the Christmas lights, said: “The Rhyl Christmas lights event was the perfect way to start off the festive celebrations in town.

“It was great to see such a good turnout and Rhyl is certainly sparkling and shining this year. The musical acts were terrific and brought some great fun and entertainment. There is a lot happening in town over the next month and something for everyone to enjoy this Christmas.”

A spokeperson for Denbighshire County Council said: “We are delighted with the turn out for Rhyl Christmas light switch on. Large crowds braved the cold night to attend the event and they were entertained with chart hits and Christmas music, followed by a colourful shower of fireworks.

”One of the many highlights of the day and evening was the magical birds and street entertainment which were well received by everyone.”

The event was organised by Denbighshire County Council and supported by Rhyl Town Council.