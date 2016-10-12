REVIEW: The Glenn Miller Story swings into Llandudno

The sensational musical The Glenn Miller Story made its swing debut at Llandudno on Tuesday night (October 11).



The show transports you back in time to an era of uncertainty but shows the comfort people found from big band and the first taste of swing music.



Leading man, Tommy Steele, was welcomed to Llandudno with a long applause before he even started his performance showing just how much of a music legend he is considered.



Steele started by narrating as himself and telling audience members about the last sightings of Glenn Miller before he disappeared on a flight across to Paris, where he was heading to entertain the troops.



He then takes on the role of Miller taking his audience through the band leader and composers ups and downs, from where he first started, to marrying his childhood sweetheart and to all the excitement when he first started to hit the big time.





The performance helped get the audience swinging with some of Glenn Miller’s classic hits including It Don’t Mean a Thing if It Ain’t Got That Swing, Get Happy and Chattanooga Choo Choo alongside effortless tap dancing performances from the six dancers that made you want to get your feet moving too.



There were breathtaking performances from Abigal Jayne who played Miller’s wife, Helen Burger, as she sang At Last and a stunning rendition of Moonlight Serenade whilst Glenn Miller (Steele) played the piano.



The stand-out moment of the night was when the curtain lifted to reveal the big band sounds that were so popular of that era. The musicians gave a first class performance with ease as they even performed an encore of Sing Sing Sing.



The end saw Steele receive a standing ovation which was well deserved as his energy and enthusiasm never faltered throughout the show.



It’s the perfect tribute to the big band king and a must see show for anyone, young and old, who loves the big band era, the sounds of the 40s with plenty of humour and opportunities to sing along.



The Glenn Miller Story will be at Venue Cymru until October 15 including matinee performances. To book tickets phone 01492 872000 or visit the website at www.venuecymru.co.uk.