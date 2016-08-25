Rhyl Air Show 2016 - your complete guide for this weekend

FINAL preparations are being made ahead of this year’s Rhyl Air Show.



Adventurous pilots will take to the skies above the town’s Seafront on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.



The show – which is in its eighth year – is to feature the “spectacular” RAF Red Arrows. Team Raven will also be participating at the free Air Show aswell as the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team.



The line up is as follows:



Saturday, August 27 –



2pm Global Stars Formation Team



2.50pm Royal Air Force Falcons Parachute Display Team



3.30pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire and Hurricane



4pm Gyrocopter



4.25pm Strikemaster Jet powered aircraft



4.40pm Griffin Helicopter fly past



4.50pm Team Raven Formation Aerobatic Display Team



Sunday, August 28 –



1.45pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire & Hurricane



2.10pm Global Stars Formation Team



3pm Royal Air Force Falcons Parachute Display Team



3.30pm Team Raven Formation Aerobatic Display Team



4pm Break



4.50pm Gyrocopter



5.10pm Strikemaster



5.30pm Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team Red Arrows



Last year, more than 140,000 visitors attended Rhyl Air Show.



Huw Jones, lead Member for Community Development at Denbighshire County Council, said: “The Air Show is an important event for a number of reasons. Not only does it give local people a world class spectacle on their doorstep, but it also attracts many thousands of visitors to Denbighshire, helping to generate more spending in our hotels, shops, pubs, restaurants and other businesses.”