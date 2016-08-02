Budding photographers... prove you Love Rhyl and become an Instagram champion

LOVE Rhyl is on the hunt for a group of talented amateur photographers to join The Journal and capture the true essence of Rhyl’s progress through the eyes of the people that love our town.

From new developments on the waterfront, ground-breaking school and housing projects to exciting new businesses popping up all over the town, we’re heading in to an inspiring new time for Rhyl.

But throughout this change, we want to capture what it means to live in the town at this moment and why people really love Rhyl.

That’s where we need you to come in.

Ten residents with impressive photography skills will be selected as our official Rhyl Instagram Champions, sharing their favourite locations, memories and perspectives of the town as it changes over the next six months.

We want our champions to share the great things about our town, from a treasured spot, events and activities or new developments as they transform the town – all ideas are welcome.

We’re looking for mums, dads, grans, granddads, mates, cousins brothers and sisters – everyone.

You don’t need to be an experienced photographer – all you need is a good eye for a great image to show that you love Rhyl.

Each of our 10 chosen champions will have their best images posted onto our official Instagram page and the Rhyl Journal’s website, Facebook and Twitter channels to showcase Rhyl’s finest people, businesses, transformation projects and everything else you might not know about the town from our readers’ point of view.

The best image submitted each week will even be published in the print edition of the paper with a bit of information about you and what you’ve captured.

To put yourself forward as an official Rhyl Instagrammer, all you need to do is send a short message marked Rhyl Instagram Entry to Rhyl@creation.io by midnight on Friday August 12, 2016, including your name, age (you must be over 16 to enter), contact details, the area that you live in (this must be within a three mile radius of Rhyl Town Hall), marital status and number of children and a short statement (50-100 words) on why you would like to be a photography champion for Rhyl.

Please also include two or three examples of your best photography (as high quality JPEG files). This doesn’t have to have been taken in Rhyl – just share what you think is relevant.

We will then pick ten winners to become the official Rhyl Instagram Champions, who will be contacted directly to confirm their place.

From there on, it’s all about the photography – you just need to send your favourite photos to us on an ongoing basis, and we’ll add them to our new Instagram feed, our website and Twitter and Facebook pages.

The best photograph will be published in the Rhyl Journal each week along with a little information about the Instagrammer behind it – fantastic exposure for all budding photographers!

Entries are welcome now, and will stay open until midnight on midnight on August 12, 2016.

