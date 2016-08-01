Rhyl celebrates 125th annual carnival in style

RHYL celebrated in style as the town’s annual carnival celebrated its 125th birthday.

The event drew scores of spectators to the parade and carnival field on Sunday.

The annual community celebration, organised by Rhyl May Day Committee , started with a parade from Quay Street which featured a range of colourful floats and displays.

After the parade the fun moved to the carnival field on Rhyl’s Coronation Gardens with stalls, a bouncy castle, carnival queens, fancy dress, a baby show, face painting, catering facilities, a dog show by Merlin Animal Rescue, fairground rides, donkeys, the Vale Singers and dance displays.

A spokesman for Rhyl May Day Committee said: “The parade was one of the best we have had for years.

”On the carnival field all the events went very well and there was a good family atmosphere. It was a fantastic day and we are really pleased about how it went."

”I would like to thank all the volunteers that helped make the day go well and a special thanks to Coronation Gardens.”