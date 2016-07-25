Four life-long Prestatyn friends raise £10k for charity on celebrity-backed Iceland trek

FOUR life-long friends have raised more than £10,000 for charity on a celebrity-backed trek across Iceland.

Former Prestatyn High School pupils Rachel Walker, Claudia Herman, Keely Dalfen and Samantha Geddes completed the gruelling challenge over three days raising funds for the NSPCC.

The friends were joined by four-time World Superbike Champion Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty and former X Factor finalist Jake Quickenden.

The stars, who both featured in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2014, each had their own teams following them.

Rachel Walker, who asked her old school friends to join her on the trek, said: “We were all on Team Jake, which was quite entertaining for four 41-year-olds.

“We trekked across the Southern Highlands of Iceland for three days, covering a distance of 58km, across snow and ice and climbing with ropes.”

Rachel, Claudia, Keely and Samantha raised a total of £10,451 and during the trek they took on the Landmannalauger route across the Southern Highlands through one of the most actively volcanic areas in Iceland.

Their route took in volcanoes, glaciers, thundering waterfalls, steaming lava fields, plunging fjords and boiling mud pools, before finishing off at the famous Blue Lagoon.

Rachel added: “Sam and I have actually known each other since we were four years old in nursery in Ysgol Llewellyn in Rhyl then we all met at Prestatyn High School from 1986 – 1991.

“We have all moved away from the area now, but our family still live there and we often travel home to see them.

“We all got together through Facebook and because I work in fundraising for the NSPCC I put out an appeal to my old school friends.

“We are now all going to see Jake perform at Manchester Academy in October.”

The Iceland trek, which ran from July 5-9, has already raised more than £100,000 in aid of ChildLine.

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Teamjakequickenden or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TeamFoggy.