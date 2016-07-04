Stereophonics live up to billing as Wrexham rocks in huge night of music

WREXHAM'S first arena concert for decades proved to be a smash hit with music fans.

About 20,000 fans descended on Wrexham’s Racecourse this weekend for an epic concert featuring Welsh megastars Stereophonics, with support from Catfish and the Bottlemen and The Ramona Flowers.

Mixed weather conditions throughout the afternoon didn’t dampen any spirits at the event and concert-goers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the momentous occasion, which seems to have gone down a storm.

Chris Cox (@dorfer2626) wrote: “What a great night in Wrexham last night, the whole event was a well oiled one, and the Stereophonics weren’t bad either!”

John Etheridge (@JohnEtheridge79) tweeted: “Great day yesterday at #Wrexham watching @stereophonics and @thebottlemen both absolutely brilliant! #fun #rain #sun.”

Others saw the potential that such events could become a more frequent fixture in Wrexham. Ben Williams (@BenWilliam5) wrote: “Credit where it’s due the set up was class at the racecourse yesterday, surely more gigs in the future now? @wrexham.”

Some, meanwhile, just seemed happy at the electric atmosphere on the day.

Julie Jones (@julesa71) said: “@stereophonics You were absolutely superb in Wrexham last night, the place was rocking...amazing amazing amazing thank you.”

The bands themselves were also pretty pleased with the way the show went.

The Stereophonics tweeted from their official page, saying: “What an amazing crowd here in Wrexham tonight!”

While Catfish and the Bottlemen tweeted: “WREXHAM STADIUM TONIGHT WITH @stereophonics! We’re on at 6pm! See you all tonight! It’s epic in here! X”

Pictures by Craig Colville / NWN Media

However despite everyone’s enjoyment, some were concerned about security arrangements at the show.

Lee Roberts (@LeeRoberts_11) said: “Good day yesterday watching @stereophonics although security on entry was a little worrying...there wasn’t any!! #wrexham.”

One man was even photographed climbing the floodlights at the Racecourse, but he soon came down and some reports indicate he was spoken to about his behaviour by police officers at the event.

However, a spokesman for North Wales Police said they could not confirm whether the man had been spoken to by officers or not.