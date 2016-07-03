Stereophonics rock Wrexham: What did we make of it?

MR WRITER, why don’t you tell it like it is?



The theme of waiting is something that has hung around Wales for the last few months.



A well-documented 58-year wait for the national football team to qualify for a major tournament and a 20-year hiatus of gigs from Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground.



And as the two came together on Saturday night, the pairing could not be more perfect.

Pictures by Craig Colville / NWN Media

Stereophonics have never hidden their Welsh passion and performing at the Cae Ras 24 hours after their footballers made history made for a bouncing atmosphere.



The four piece, fronted by Kelly Jones, came out to footage of the Dragons’ win against Belgium and launched straight in to C’est La Vie.



Over a near two and a half hour set, the ‘Phonics – entering their 20th year – treated the excited Wrexham crowd to a run through of hits new and old with the biggest cheers reserved for classic tracks Have A Nice Day, Mr Writer, Handbags and Gladrags, Bartender and the Thief and the closing number – Dakota.



Saturday night’s gig had been titled “Keep the Summer alive” and given the success of the Welsh side in France, the Stereophonics were determined to continue the party with 20,000 adoring fans.



They were ably supported by Pretty Vicious, The Ramona Flowers and Llandudno rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen who stoked the atmosphere perfectly.



If you were to nit-pick, you could say that a two-and-a-half hour main set was a little on the long side but when you’ve waited 20 years for a gig in town, you savour every drop.



A welcome return of live music to Wrexham this weekend and a clear display that as they head towards two decades, the Stereophonics have not had Too Many Sandwiches and will remain Sunny for years to come.