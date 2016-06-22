Rhuddlan's 100-year-old historic arch given a new lease of life

AN ARCH which had fallen into a state of disrepair has been revived.



The 100-year-old Church Street arch, based in Rhuddlan, was starting to look tired and was in urgent need of a revamp.

Dai Thomas, chairman of the Rhuddlan History Society, was keen to have the arch way brought back to life.

Rhuddlan resident and councillor Reg Davies lent his support as did former Rhuddlan mayor, councillor Arwel Roberts.

Mr Thomas said: “The arch, which is more than 100 years old, is just past the church, on the right hand side.

“This arch was at the beginning of a right of way to the row of terraced houses in Gwindy Street, people would use it to collect water from a water pump for them to use, in fact part of the water pump still stands today.

“It is amazing to think about how many trips people made back and forth carrying water so they could make a cup of tea.

“The arch needed some work to bring it up to standard. I wrote to the council explaining the situation. Subsequently, the response came back ‘there no money so in the interest of safety the arch would have to come down’. This was not going to happen.

“Mr Davies decided something had to be done. We need to preserve these things so our future generations can see and compare how it was.

“Reg and his grandson Aled cleared the foliage, weeds and rubbish and Reg even supplied the metal fence around the area.”

Mr Thomas is now urging to council to supply a flower boxes to put in front of the gate or a small plaque.

“The completed task looks fantastic,” he added.

“This is one of the last duties that our mayor did before handing over to our new mayor. On behalf of our Society, I would like to thank the mayor and mayoress for all their support during their time in office.”