Boomtown ​releases Forest Party line ups and main dance stage additions

SECTOR 6 has grown without abandon.



Expansion in production and theatrics has resulted in set to rival that of the Bang Hai Palace and now has a line-up to reflect its new status.

Interweaving genres to make way for the ultimate dance experience, each area will be brimming with variety. DSTRKT 5 and Sector 6 will provide a fully immersive environment and homes to garage, grime, drum & bass and everything in between…

After two years of squatting the derelict train station in the heart of the Wild West district, the party residents of the Wrong Side of the Tracks have reportedly found the original plans for the station and embarked upon a mission to restore it to it’s former glory as their own fully operational renegade train station.

All aboard the Wrongside Express for illicit beats and booty breaks from a carriage full of the best party purveyors this side of the tracks. Including the infectious blend of ska, dub, hip-hop and punk from one of Boomtown’s favourite Barry Ashworth from the Dub Pistols; the conscious lyrics and big bass lines of Professa Fresh and Fly T as Capitol 1212; Brighton based Cut La Vis with his reggae infused bangers; DJ Maars brings his fusion of reggae, dancehall, breaks, funk and classic hip hop as well as the roots reggae dub vibes of FLeCK.

Nice Up Records! are taking over with DJ Shepdog and Mr Benn as they journey through the rich history of sound system culture before spitting it back out for modern dance floors, plus loads more…

The Wrong Side of Tracks, Sector 6 and Bang Hai Palace join Vamos, Robotika, Scrap Yard, Poco Loco and Sewage Works as the main inner city dance stages. You can find the full line up for all of the Main Dance stages here.

For those keen on a Forest Party, all seven of BoomTown’s off-the-beaten-track gatherings have now released their line ups:

New for the Halfway Woods, Project Storm will be welcoming citizens to their circle of ritual dance for the first time! Featuring a careful selection of underground UK and European hard dance, trance, techno and psytrance DJs, combined with a weird yet wonderful audio visual show, this stage is set to capture your heart and soul.

In the woods near Mayfair, and on the other side of the musical spectrum, are the tranquil sounds of the Wandering Word. Fresh off the press is a line up full of spoken word, poetry and thoughtful lyrics that will explore the festival’s ethos.

On the stage you can find Eva Lazarus hosting a big afro, big beats and big voice, spanning reggae, jungle and D&B. Alisha Todd, a soulful lady who reminds of Hiatus Kaiyote mixed with Corinne Bailey Rae.

Solomon OB a lyricist to watch recently crowned Poetry Slam champion at the Royal Albert Hall and Vanessa Kisuule, a renowned poet who tours mindful insights around the UK and beyond.

Project Storm and Wandering Word are just two of the forest parties. They join the Tangled Roots, Hidden Woods, Tribe of Frog, Psychedelic Forest and The Rave Yard. The full Forest Parties line up can be found here.

These are merely a few of the 27 main stages that can be found across nine districts in an immersive pop up city filled with thousands of characters

With two months to go, Boomtown have announced the simplest in festival travel with environmentally friendly coach packages now on sale. Just turn up, sit down and magically arrive at your destination with 25% off for groups of four or more. Direct routes available from 47 cities across the UK with infinite connection possibilities.