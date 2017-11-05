Welsh Alliance: St Asaph City undone at Division One leaders Llangefni Town

ST ASAPH City’s good run of Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One results came to an end after the suffered a 3-0 loss at promotion chasing Llangefni Town.
The Saints were no match for the league leaders on a disappointing afternoon, and they fell behind on eight minutes when Harry Galeotti found the net following a prolonged period of pressure.
The visitors responded well to the setback to keep the deficit to just one throughout the first period, but they were left rueing a defensive lapse after the break on 53 minutes when a sensational finish from Iwan Jones found the top corner for Chris Roberts’ side.
Things went from bad-to-worse immediately following the restart when Jack Williams finished off a highly impressive team move with a well taken effort on 54 minutes to round off the scoring.
The loss leaves City in eighth spot in the standings as they prepare to welcome a dangerous Nantlle Vale side on Saturday.
Meliden’s Division Two inconsistencies were once again evident as they were downed 1-0 at home to Amlwch Town.
A second half penalty from Luke McGivern was enough to separate the two sides after a hard fought encounter, with the hosts unable to convert any of the chances that came their way to decrease their promotion possibilities even further.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on