Prestatyn Sports receive huge response to pitch railing fundraising drive

PRESTATYN Sports have received an incredible response to their fundraising drive for railings surrounding their pitch.

Following their controversial withdrawal from the JD Welsh Cup last week, the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two leaders set up a Crowd Funding page with a view to installing permanent at their Gronant ground, and they have currently raised more than £1,200 of their £2,000 target.

Assistant manager John Hargreaves, said: “It was a bit of a farce, and obviously it was hugely disappointing to pull out of the competition.

“It was disappointing for everyone associated with Prestatyn Sports as I feel the lads and our fantastic committee deserved to play it at home, but the powers that be sadly decided otherwise.”

Council officials have already given the club the green light to go ahead with the plans providing the funds are raised, and the club bounced back from their setback by kicking off their defence of the Take Stock Van Hire Challenge Cup with a 1-0 win at Llannerchymedd.

Anyone wishing to donate to the club’s cause can do so by visiting www.crowdfunder.co.uk/railings-for-our-pitch.