Llandudno Albion cause major JD Welsh Cup shock with last gasp Rhyl win

LLANDUDNO Albion pulled off the upset of the JD Welsh Cup first round after a sensational 3-2 win over Rhyl.

The Maesdu Parc outfit produced a stunning effort to claim the scalp of the former cup winners, a result that provide to be the last of manager Niall McGuinness’ reign at the Lilies after he resigned following the defeat.

Albion began the tie at a frantic pace and went ahead early on when David Maddock unleashed a 30-yard thunderbolt that flew into the net.

This sprung the visitors into life and they levelled matter shortly after when former Bala Town star Mark Connolly curled a free-kick into the corner.

Maddocks almost got the hosts back in-front shortly before the break, but he failed to collect an Allan Davies past with the goal at his mercy.

After the break saw the Lilywhites take control of proceedings and following missed chances by Connolly and Alex Tichiner, Oliver Buckley put them ahead when he headed home from close range.

Things could have been even worse for Albion when Tichiner rattled the crossbar immediately after the restart, but momentum swung the way of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One outfit once again when Davies finished well after neat work from Ricky Jones and Dan Hughes.

With the contest looking to be heading for an additional 30 minutes, the third-tier side managed to gain the biggest result in the club’s short history when the impressive Jones produced a scintillating finish with virtually the last kick of the contest to send the majority of the bumper crowd into wild celebration after a pulsating affair.

The promotion chasers will look to take this momentum into their next league clash on Saturday when they travel to struggling Llanberis.