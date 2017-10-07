Meliden exit JD Welsh Cup after heavy Ruthin Town reverse

MELIDEN were unable to cause a JD Welsh Cup upset as they fell to a 4-0 home reverse to Ruthin Town.

The Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two outfit were no match for Chris Williams’ side on what was a disappointing afternoon, and got off to a disastrous start for the home side when they fell behind after just two minutes after Will Ashley found the net.

Town continued to show their class throughout the initial exchanges, and the Huws Gray Alliance side doubled their advantage on 16 minutes when Sam Jones finished well following a prolonged period of pressure.

After the break saw even more pressure put on the hosts’ rearguard and they wilted once again on 57 minutes when the ultra-impressive Jones fired home his second of the tie, and veteran defender Kevin Evans popped up to add a fourth on 69 to round off the scoring and send Meliden out of the competition at the first-round stage.

Attention now returns to league action for the eighth placed side as they look to get their stuttering promotion push back on track, and they host to Y Felinheli on Saturday looking to claim what could be a vital victory.