Improving St Asaph City hammer Pwllheli

IMPROVING St Asaph City continue to climb the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One standings after an eye-catching 5-1 home triumph over Pwllheli.

The Saints produced their finest performance of the season to date in order to obtain the victory, but they were punished for a sluggish start when the away side went ahead after ten minutes courtesy of a Mark Jones.

After being frustrated for the entirety of the first period, things took a significant turn in the second period and they were back on level terms on 58 minutes when the impressive Paul Fleming finished well.

It was one-way traffic following the equaliser and the home side managed to take the lead for the first time when Jason Foulkes found the target, and they doubled their advantage soon after when the prolific Jake Walker turned in another fine effort on 79.

The points were sealed a minute later when Foulkes notched his second of the afternoon, and the same player rounded off a profitable game in-front of goal with his hat-trick on 83 minutes to seal the route.

The result leaves City in tenth spot ahead of their trip to struggling Trearddur Bay on Saturday (2.30pm).