Welsh Alliance round-up: Prestatyn Sports advance in FAW Trophy with Aberffraw success

AN under-strength Prestatyn Sports advanced to the next stage of the FAW Trophy after a thrilling 4-2 extra-time win over Aberffraw.

The all-conquering Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two side were missing a host of key figures for the tie, which resulted in three committee members and the management team of Mark Hughes and John Hargreaves taking the field.

They started brightly and opened the scoring on 22 minutes when Danny Mills fired home, and things got even better soon after when talented forward Ian Dunn finished well after a prolonged period of pressure.

After the break saw the visitors finally impose themselves on proceedings and they were rewarded for their improved effort on 48 minutes when Nathan Moore found the net to reduce the arrears.

This spurred them on further and they levelled proceedings on the hour mark courtesy of an Iwan Lloyd strike, which sent the game into an additional 30 minutes with neither side able to find a winner.

The home side regained control on 95 minutes when Chris Owen pounced to give them a crucial lead, and they sealed a passage into the next round when Mike Jones’ calm finish on 99 completed the scoring.

There was no such luck for St Asaph City, who exited the competition after a last-gasp 2-1 home reverse to Greenfield.

Despite taking the lead through Jake Walker on 20 minutes, the Saints were left rueing a sluggish end to the contest which saw Sam Jones bag a brace on 79 and 89 to condemn them to defeat.

In Division Two, the resurgent form of Meliden continued with a 4-1 triumph at Trearddur Bay.

Matthew Griff got the visitors off to a flyer on 18 minutes, before an own goal a minute before the interval doubled their tally.

The hosts responded after the break and pulled one back through Gareth Torr on 57 minutes, but a pair of efforts in the final quarter from James Cairns and Rob Wadley was enough to the the away side all three points.