Welsh Alliance round-up: St Asaph City begin campaign with Pwllheli defeat

ST Asaph City began their Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One campaign with a 2-0 loss at Pwllheli.

The Saints were unable to come away from their long away trip with anything to show for their efforts, and they fell behind on 39 minutes when Mark Jones finished well following a period of sustained pressure.

After the break saw Pwll double their advantage on 54 minutes, and it was Jones who was once again on hand to round off a fine team move to seal the points.

Despite creating a number of chances thereafter, the away side were unable to find a way back into the contest and they will be hoping for better luck this Saturday when Llay Welfare are the visitors in the JD Welsh Cup first qualifying round.

In Division Two, promotion chasing Meliden got their season off to a flyer with a 4-1 triumph over Llanfairpwll.

The hosts started the game on the front foot and they took the lead on 19 minutes through Mark Price, before Mark Griffiths doubled their tally after the break with a penalty on 53.

The same player was on hand to add a third in a rampant spell from the home side, who completed the rout through a James Cairns penalty after Kelvin Fraser had reduced the arrears with a spot kick of his own.

Prestatyn Sports also began their season with success after a 4-2 victory at Amlwch Town, with James Harper and Michael Jones finding the target.