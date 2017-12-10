Interim Rhyl boss Connolly challenges side to bounce back following Denbigh Town defeat

INTERIM Rhyl manager Mark Connolly has challenged his side to bounce back following their disappointing 5-3 home defeat to Huws Gray Alliance title chasers Denbigh Town.

The Lilywhites were left rueing a series of errors which resulted in Eddie Maurice-Jones’ men ending the home side’s recent run of positive results, and they now sit in sixth position ahead of their trip to Guilsfield on Saturday (2.30pm).

Connolly, said: “It wasn’t good enough and I take responsibility for that but I am not sure many in the dressing room will.

“We gave them too much respect and let them have a lot of the play early on. I can’t keep dragging the team out of trouble, I am old and wise but the lads have got to show that they deserve to play in this league and a lot of them were hiding.

“We took our foot off the gas after going ahead and they scored a good equaliser, but the ones we conceded wasn’t good enough from my perspective and we have got a lot to work on in training.

“The lads have been around long enough now and leaving our back four exposed so often is just not good enough. The last five weeks have been great but now they have got to show what they are made of. Denbigh outplayed and bullied us at times.

“I know I will bounce back and hope they all take responsibility for the performance and hopefully show me something different at Guilsfield.”

The away side began the game on the front foot and they went ahead on 34 minutes when former Lilies’ striker Josh Davies came back to haunt his old club with a neat header, and things got even worse for the hosts on 40 when Warren Duckett’s superb long-range effort doubled their advantage.

A brace from Connolly enabled the home side to go into the break all square, and they took the lead for the first time on 64 minutes when Phil Marsh prodded home from close range.

Ex-Lilywhite Kristian Pierce equalised on 69 with a stunning volley past Antoni Sarnowski, and the visitors managed to take home all three points with two goals in the final five minutes from Joe Culshaw and Davies.